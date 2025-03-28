Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Western Union Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

