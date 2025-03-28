Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.90. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMDX

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.