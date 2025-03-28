Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 63,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

