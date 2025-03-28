Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr (NYSEARCA:XAPR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr (NYSEARCA:XAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 3.19% of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000.

NYSEARCA XAPR opened at $32.88 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (XAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

