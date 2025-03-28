Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,293,017.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,375.41. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,878,833.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,338.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

