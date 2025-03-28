Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

