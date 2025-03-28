Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. This trade represents a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $198.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.