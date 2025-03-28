Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 410 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 351.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 875.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.3 %

DJUL opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

