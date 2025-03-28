Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Credicorp stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day moving average is $185.18.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

