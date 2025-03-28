Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,759 Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 3,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

EVTR stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

