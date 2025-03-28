Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

