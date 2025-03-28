Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $99.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

