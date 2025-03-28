Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 157.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 183.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,295 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $206.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.