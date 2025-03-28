Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 315 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $88.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $115.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

