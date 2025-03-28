Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 332 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in UDR by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,923,000 after buying an additional 1,471,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after acquiring an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of UDR by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,163,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,341,000 after acquiring an additional 228,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 862.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 688.00%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

