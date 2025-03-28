Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 345 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 155.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 375,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after buying an additional 228,191 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,969,000 after acquiring an additional 118,245 shares during the last quarter.

LRGF stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

