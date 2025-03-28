Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 77,445.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,814,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,782,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF alerts:

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FSEC stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.