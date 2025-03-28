Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and traded as high as $56.02. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 3,814 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERFSF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

