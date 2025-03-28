Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.84 ($4.21) and traded as high as GBX 328.08 ($4.25). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 327.85 ($4.24), with a volume of 840,043 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

