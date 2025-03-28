Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.84 ($4.21) and traded as high as GBX 328.08 ($4.25). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 327.85 ($4.24), with a volume of 840,043 shares trading hands.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11.
About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values
London is one of, if not the, most important of the world’s financial centres.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.