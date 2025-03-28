Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 826.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $60.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W cut Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLR

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.