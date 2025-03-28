Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.41% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.05. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

