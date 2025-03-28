Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 187,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 251.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,461.30. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,797. Insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

