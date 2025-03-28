GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 121.64 and a beta of -0.29.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $27,807.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,385 shares in the company, valued at $975,131.95. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,814.50. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GameStop by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in GameStop by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

