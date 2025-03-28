Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.18 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.81). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 138.40 ($1.79), with a volume of 111,463 shares changing hands.

Gateley Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.72. The stock has a market cap of £184.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Gateley alerts:

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Gateley had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gateley will post 15.5253837 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gateley Cuts Dividend

Gateley Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Gateley’s payout ratio is currently 129.17%.

(Get Free Report)

Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong.

With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.