Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Genpact by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Genpact by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on G. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

