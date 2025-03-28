Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 239.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $150.81 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.34 and a twelve month high of $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average of $164.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

