Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $13.83. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 8,397 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 1.6 %
Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.
About Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Seng Bank
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.