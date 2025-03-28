Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,413 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.36% of Hanmi Financial worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 182,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 349,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 196,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $690.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.