Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.77 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 171 ($2.21). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.21), with a volume of 1,706,629 shares changing hands.

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 171.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £562.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Harworth Group had a net margin of 52.25% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Harworth Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 6,310 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £10,727 ($13,887.88). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £30,086.34 ($38,951.76). Insiders have purchased a total of 23,783 shares of company stock worth $4,111,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

