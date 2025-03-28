Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 0.2 %

HAS opened at $61.38 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAS

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.