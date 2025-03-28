HC Wainwright Lowers Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Price Target to $6.00

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 344.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MURA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mural Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mural Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Mural Oncology Stock Up 1.5 %

MURA opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. Mural Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.66.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mural Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Mural Oncology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mural Oncology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $4,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

