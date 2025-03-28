InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in InMode by 13.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 982,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 115,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 90,173 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 44,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in InMode by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

