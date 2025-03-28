Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 273,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 171,194 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of UFEB opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

