Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 351.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,526 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovid were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTV. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovid by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Innovid by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 402,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Innovid by 590.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Innovid in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of CTV opened at $3.14 on Friday. Innovid Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $466.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

