Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,677 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOUS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 245,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $3.65 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

