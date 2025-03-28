Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,362 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Activity at GrafTech International

In other GrafTech International news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of EAF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $258.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.53.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 709.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrafTech International

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.