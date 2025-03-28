Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,137 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 362,399 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 166,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,171.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 342,516 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 197,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.41. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYPT. Citigroup assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

