Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,288 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVR. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,220,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 80,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 149,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 46,381 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

IVR opened at $8.16 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.68%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 209.23%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.