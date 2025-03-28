Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 13,057 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FULC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 638,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 223.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 393,202 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 367,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 234,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

FULC opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

