Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,529 Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Boston Omaha by 61.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 271,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 188.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.96 million, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Boston Omaha

About Boston Omaha

In other Boston Omaha news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,029 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $116,837.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,861,575 shares in the company, valued at $126,537,348.75. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,778. 23.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.