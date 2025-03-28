Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 1,144.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $573.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

ACCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.03 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.03 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accolade

Accolade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.