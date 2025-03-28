Intech Investment Management LLC Has $119,000 Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1,234.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 20.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.67. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc acquired 8,143,635 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $32,574,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 156,743,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,974,540. The trade was a 5.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

