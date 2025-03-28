Intech Investment Management LLC Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 166.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 317,952 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 476,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 771,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 21.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 282,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DH opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $334.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.51. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The company had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

