Intech Investment Management LLC Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the third quarter worth $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 52.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,408 shares during the period. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Price Performance

HYLN stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

