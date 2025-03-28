Intech Investment Management LLC Has $187,000 Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABUS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 218.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 831,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $754,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 223,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,407,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 1,472,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABUS. StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $619.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.93. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 1,137.65%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.