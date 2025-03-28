Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 176,280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 306,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Berry during the third quarter valued at $264,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRY opened at $3.38 on Friday. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $260.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $167.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Berry’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

