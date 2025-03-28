Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $148,000 in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 160.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $129,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Funko

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $132,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,332 shares in the company, valued at $188,010.48. This trade represents a 41.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 27,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $378,823.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,186 shares in the company, valued at $275,942.62. The trade was a 57.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,029 shares of company stock valued at $611,475. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

