Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.82. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDT. StockNews.com cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

