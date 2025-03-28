Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,887 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,051,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after buying an additional 833,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 15.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 655,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $2,278,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $236.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.22. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 103,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $520,423.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,223,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,062.40. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

