Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $6,394,000. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $6,070,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 127.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 525,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 294,333 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 969,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 186,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 1.6 %

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

